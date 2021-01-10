Due to the threat of wintry precipitation, all Limestone County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, according to district spokeswoman Ashley Graves.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect snowfall early Monday that could result in accumulation around half an inch, primarily in parts of northwest and west-central Alabama.
While ALDOT is pretreating lanes of interstates and other primary highways in the areas forecasted to be affected, potentially hazardous conditions may exist on some roadways during and after the anticipated winter weather event, according to spokesman Seth Burkett.
He said in a release that ALDOT will continue to monitor conditions and treat highways and bridges as needed during and after the event.
Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving, check road conditions before departing, allow for increased travel times and adjust arrival and departure times accordingly.
Motorists who need information on road conditions in Alabama should check local news media and ALGOtraffic.com.
