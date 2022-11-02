The Limestone County Commission provides none of the online sales tax revenue it collects to the county school system, a fact that concerns a school board member.
“Obviously, I think that sales tax, a portion of it needs to go to the schools, right? Just like any other sales tax,” said Limestone County Board of Education member Ron Christ Jr. “The school system could benefit from any source of new funds.”
Online retailers were not required to collect a sales tax until 2019, and since then the amounts collected have increased dramatically. In 2019, the Limestone County Commission received $840,674 in online tax revenue from the state. Over the last 12 months, the commission has received $2,613,515 in online tax revenue, according to state disbursement records.
The Limestone County Commission treats online sales taxes differently than other sales taxes. Essentially all of the 2% tax it collects on brick-and-mortar sales in the county go to the school systems in the county. A $100 purchase at a brick-and-mortar store generates $2 for the school systems; buying the same item from Amazon benefits the County Commission but provides no benefit to Limestone County Schools.
The Alabama Simplified Seller Use Tax (SSUT) law provides for an 8% online sales tax to be collected by the state, with half allocated to the state's general and education funds. The state distributes the other half to municipalities and counties based on population. The money paid to counties goes to the county commissions, with no requirement that they allocate any to schools.
While not required to share the online sales tax revenue, the county could. The city of Athens allocates its online sales tax revenue in much the same way it handles brick-and-mortar revenue, with more than a third going to Athens City Schools.
Limestone County accountant Emily Ezzell said 100% of the SSUT funds go into the county’s general fund. The county brought in $690,607 in fiscal 2019 and $1.28 million in fiscal 2020. The county received $1.78 million in fiscal 2021 and $2.5 million in fiscal 2022.
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said the commission has been discussing funneling some of the SSUT funds to the schools.
“We’ve been having conversations with the school superintendent and all. It is in conversation, we just haven’t determined an amount or anything yet,” he said.
Daly said a decision will probably be made within the next year.
“We’ve been talking with the ACCA (Association of County Commissions of Alabama) and other counties that have done something with parts of (the online sales tax revenue),” he said. “We were just kind of wading through the weeds to which direction we wanted to go with it.”
Daly said tax abatements granted by the county to new industries mean schools are getting tax money while the county is not. There is a state law that says school taxes cannot be abated.
“We have done a lot of incentives and abatements to get industry in Limestone County … and we abate our taxes, but we can’t abate the educational tax,” Daly said. “So, by us drawing industry in here and being able to give incentives, we’re building the education’s tax base up because they’re getting their sales tax right off the top.”
The schools are getting tax revenue that they would not have received if the industry had never come to the county, Daly said.
“We (the commission) don’t get anything for 10 years,” he said. “That (SSUT) money goes back into the general fund to pay for things like that.”
Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes said Athens splits its portion of the SSUT revenue into thirds.
“It’s treated just like other sales taxes in that one-third goes into the general fund, one-third goes to the school system and the final third … is split four ways: 30% general fund, 30% capital infrastructure fund, 20% special school fund, and 20% contingency fund,” she said.
Chris Seibert, Athens City Council president and District 1 councilman, said he was not on the council when it was decided how the SSUT would be split up, but he agrees with giving the schools a portion.
“I think it stayed in place because the mindset is as your sales tax dollars increase it means you naturally have more and more people in the community,” he said. “So, you’re going to have a need to address school shortages and building issues.”
Seibert said SSUT revenue has helped Athens City Schools stay ahead of the city's population growth.
District 4 Councilwoman Dana Henry said the way Athens’ taxes are structured works well.
“I’m not in favor of changing anything and the way things are structured now is the reason that our schools are as well-funded as they are,” she said. “Other municipalities don’t have that in place so it’s always a struggle between what do you spend the money on if it goes to the general fund. As it is now it’s very concise, I guess you might say, of what goes where and that way our school system can plan and project their needs better when they have a little better idea of what money’s coming into them.”
In fiscal 2019 Athens received $403,967 in online sales tax revenue from the state, a portion of which was directed to the schools. In fiscal 2020 the city received $841,526 and in fiscal 2021 the city received $1.17 million.
Over the last 12 months, according to state records, the city has received $1,565,423 in SSUT funds.
The Morgan County Commission treats its online sales tax revenue the same as brick-and-mortar tax revenue, which means almost all of it goes to school systems in the county. That allocation was not by choice, however. State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored a local law in 2019 that reduced the Morgan County Commission’s portion of SSUT revenue from 100% to 5%, with the bulk of the taxes going to Morgan County, Decatur City and Hartselle City school districts and a small portion to volunteer fire departments. The state Supreme Court last year sided with the school systems, ruling the local law was valid.
The Nov. 8 ballot in Morgan County will include a proposed amendment that would insert the local law into the constitution, although it would still be applicable only to Morgan County.
