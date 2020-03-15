Limestone County Schools will close all schools from Monday to Wednesday, in addition to the statewide school closures beginning Thursday, interim Superintendent Mike Owens said in a statement today.
The Limestone County district closure is due to the rising threat related to the spread of COVID-19 and concern for the safety of students and families, Owens said.
“Please respect this three-week break as an opportunity to follow Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) guidelines regarding health and safety,” Owens said.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Friday and closed K-12 public schools from Thursday until April 6 as the state reported its first cases of COVID-19.
All after school-related activities are also canceled, Owens said.
All 12-month employees are to report Monday only for a regular workday, according to Owens.
All food drives coordinated by local schools should end Monday by noon, and all donations are front door drop-off, the statement reads.
Limestone County Schools will be open to faculty and students from 8 a.m. until noon Monday to gather any personal belongings; after this time, no access to the buildings will be permitted.
