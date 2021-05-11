Candi Holt, a teacher at Elkmont Elementary, is in the running for Alabama’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. The state Department of Education announced the 16 finalists chosen from nearly 140 educators on Tuesday.
Holt has spent 22 years teaching, including the last 15 at Elkmont Elementary.
Other finalists are Julie Matranga Neidhardt of Huchens Elementary, Krista Marcum of Gulf Shores High, Sherlita Gilchrist of Phenix City Virtual Learning Academy, Kimberly Johnson of Auburn Junior High, Allison Phelps of Shades Cahaba Elementary, Pamela McClendon of Riverchase Career Connection Center, Sabrina Wright of Sun Valley Elementary, Leah Hughes of Hillcrest High, Catherine Jackson of Banks School, Lilian Zekeri of Tuskegee Institute Middle, Megan Kreitlein of Eden Elementary, Marshell When of Arab High, Rachel Graves of Weeden Elementary, Jeff Schrupp of Hewitt-Trussville High and Kierstan Bell of Hampton Cove Middle.
The Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced in August.
