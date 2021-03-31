A free Trash Attack Day is scheduled Saturday from 7 a.m.–noon for Limestone County residents at the Republic Services transfer station.
The station is at 16100 BFI Lane, off U.S. 72 just east of Seven Mile Post Road. Limestone County residents will be able to dump debris at no charge and may bring a trailer or pickup truck load of debris to the station.
A maximum of four automobile tires will be accepted and any appliance with Freon must have the compressor removed or be accompanied by a certificate stating that the Freon has been professionally removed. No hazardous household or medical waste will be accepted, and contractors may not dump for free.
Participants must provide proof of residency, for example, a current utility bill.
Social distancing will be observed for the event, and Republic Services asks participants to be patient.
Another event is planned Oct. 2.
