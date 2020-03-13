Most Limestone County court proceedings, including jury trials, have been suspended through May 1 to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker ruled today.
"The courthouse will remain open to handle protection-from-abuse cases, emergency juvenile cases, time-sensitive cases, and matters that can be handled without undue health risks," according to the order.
Those without attorneys will be notified by the court of new court dates. Those without an attorney who have changed their address should contact the court at 256-233-6406.
