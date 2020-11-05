The Limestone County Courthouse is closing Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. The closure will include Limestone County’s judicial system, circuit clerk’s office, and district attorney’s office.

Courthouse reopening is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Also, the Limestone County License Commissioner's Office is closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19 protocols. People are encouraged to use the online services for the office available at www.limestonelicense.com.

