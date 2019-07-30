ATHENS — The Limestone County District Attorney’s Office wants to try two murder cases next month and two in September as it attempts to address at least 11 pending murder cases, but one of those August trials could be delayed.
A trial is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 19 for Christina Marie Beck, 43, who was originally indicted for reckless indifference murder and DUI in a two-vehicle crash in April 2016 in which her 5-year-old son, Eli Beck, was killed. She is a Decatur resident, according to court records.
The crash occurred about a half-mile east of Athens on Huntsville Brownsferry Road, according to state troopers.
“We took it back to a grand jury this year and added a count of (reckless) manslaughter to give the trial jury an alternative theory of responsibility,” District Attorney Brian Jones said.
According to the grand jury’s indictment last month, Beck was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, or a combination of them.
Christina Beck was injured and a Somerville man who was driving the other vehicle, a van, was also injured, according to troopers. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Coroner Mike West pronounced the child dead at the scene. West said at the time that a family traveling behind the van pulled Eli and Christina Beck out of the car after the crash because the front of the vehicle was smoking.
Sherry Phillips and Richard Jensen, the lawyers representing Beck, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
Another murder trial, for Randall James Townsend, 25, of Athens, had been scheduled for Aug. 12.
Jones said Monday that the defense attorney has requested that the trial be continued. Jones didn’t know when the trial would be rescheduled, but he said he would like to try it this year.
Harlan Mitchell, an Athens attorney who is representing Townsend, couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday.
Townsend is accused of fatally shooting Zachori Keith Blackwell, 24, during a social gathering in December 2015 at an auto repair shop on Blackburn Road in Limestone County, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigator reported that Blackwell was intoxicated, striking his wife and acting aggressively toward others, and witnesses said Townsend used his truck to block Blackwell from leaving the business and driving while intoxicated.
When Blackwell shoved Townsend to the ground, Townsend responded by using a pistol to fire seven rounds, five of which struck Blackwell. Townsend then dropped the pistol, went inside the business and waited for authorities to arrive, according to reports.
“What I’m trying to do is get the regular murder cases resolved this year so we can try the pending capital murder cases in 2020,” Jones said. He said there are currently about four pending murder cases and about seven pending capital murder cases.
He said prosecutors are now considering which murder cases to try during the two trial weeks in September.
One of those cases involves Thomas Edward Green, an Ardmore, Tennessee, man, who was charged with murder in a January 2018 homicide in Athens.
Athens police officers responded to a shooting on Jan. 25, 2018, on Levert Avenue, where a woman was found dead in a residence, according to police. Green allegedly admitted he shot the woman but said it was an accident, police said in a statement.
Among the capital murder cases still pending is a fatal shooting almost three years ago of a Madison teenager at Sonic on County Line Road in Madison-annexed Limestone County.
Madison police said the victim, 18-year-old Jason Ender West, died at Huntsville Hospital from his injuries in the December 2016 shooting. An investigation determined West was shot during a robbery related to a possible illegal narcotics deal, police said.
Trevor Davis Cantrell, 21, and Dacedric Deshun Ward, 24, both of Madison, were each charged with capital murder, according to court records.
