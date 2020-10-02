With jury trials set to resume this month in Limestone County, District Attorney Brian Jones said he hopes to try some of the older homicide cases this year despite struggling to find the funds he needs to operate his office.
Limestone County Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker announced last month that trials will resume Oct. 19, with COVID-19 precautions in place. The Alabama Supreme Court had suspended all jury trials through Sept. 14 due to the pandemic.
“We’ve got a couple of cases we put on a short list” to try in November, if the state attorney general’s case against former Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson is continued or resolved, Jones said. Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock is presiding over that case.
Patterson, who resigned in July, was indicted late last year on charges of using his office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Jones said the cases he hopes to try this year include those of Terry Dale Amerson, 26, and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert, 30, both of Athens, who were charged in the shooting death of Brenton C. Gatlin, 27, on July 25, 2017. A co-defendant, 31-year-old Marty Gene Stafford II, of Athens, was convicted of felony murder in January and sentenced in August to life in prison with the possibility of parole by Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise.
Athens police said Gatlin was shot in the head with a pistol when the suspects attempted to rob him of cash at 712 Horton St.
Another case involves a 58-year-old Toney woman charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, a felony. In April 2016, Charles Wayne Gates, 69, of Ardmore was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Deborah Cunningham Scott, according to state troopers. Troopers said Gates was pronounced dead at the scene, and Scott did not remain at the scene on Alabama 251 and was later apprehended by authorities.
“Our focus for 2020 was to try as many homicide cases as possible," Jones said. “Since we’re restarting the system, in all reality capital murder cases won’t be tried until after the first of the year.”
Jones said plenty of protocols are in place to keep proceedings safe.
“We’re doing everything the CDC says to do,” Jones said. “We’re very confident things will run smoothly.”
Baker said in September that, until further notice, potential jurors will be ordered to report not to the Limestone County Courthouse but to the Athens Senior Center and placed in a large room so they can be socially distanced. Among other precautions, jurors will be seated throughout the gallery of the courtroom during trials, according to Baker’s announcement, and jury deliberations will take place in the gallery.
Noting that some sources of funds are drying up, Jones appealed to the Limestone County Commission last month to include $150,000 for the office in the county’s fiscal 2021 budget to hire two assistant district attorneys and a receptionist.
“We’ve cut everything we can except essential staff,” Jones told commissioners. The funding was not included in the county’s budget.
The Limestone County District Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felony and county misdemeanor cases within Limestone County’s geographic boundaries, which include portions of the county annexed by the cities of Huntsville, Madison and Decatur.
In a letter to the county requesting funds, Jones said that through the pandemic, the office continued to process hundreds of felonies, misdemeanors and traffic citations and when jury trials are reinstated, prosecutors will face an “epic backlog” of cases to present to grand juries, trial juries and non-jury trials.
According to Jones, the state partially funds district attorney’s offices and the Limestone County office will receive $357,488 from the state for fiscal 2021, while the office’s annual operating budget is about $800,000. Jones said that leaves revenue from court costs, bail bond fees, asset forfeiture, victim service funds, worthless check fees and other fees to make up the difference.
He said in his letter that from fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2019, those funds for the office dropped by more than $211,000, and the pandemic will continue to affect its ability to generate income.
“We’ve reached the point in funding where $350,000 is not going to cover it,” he said, adding that his office is “one of the few” DA’s offices in the state that doesn’t receive funding from the County Commission. “We’re running out of things to do to generate funds to operate,” he said.
