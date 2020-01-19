ATHENS — About a dozen murder cases are awaiting trial in Limestone County, and District Attorney Brian Jones wants to resolve as many of those as possible this year.
“We’re trying to get as many homicide cases resolved as we can, with our limited resources and shortness of staff,” Jones said. “That’s our goal. We’re going to do the best we can.”
Prosecutors are talking to victims’ families in an effort to work out trial scheduling for the rest of the year, Jones said. The trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was indicted on theft and ethics charges, is scheduled to begin March 9, and that case could present an issue for scheduling. Retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins was appointed to the case, in which the longtime sheriff has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“To some degree, that’s going to affect some of our scheduling,” Jones said.
The murder trial of 30-year-old Marty Gene Stafford II of Decatur is set for the first trial docket of the new year, according to Jones. The trial date is Jan. 27.
Stafford is being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail. He and two co-defendants were charged in the shooting death of Brenton C. Gatlin, 27, on July 25, 2017, at the home of one of the suspects, according to Athens police.
In 2018, Stafford’s bail on murder and robbery charges was revoked after he was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Stafford had posted bond on the charges of reckless murder, felony murder and first-degree robbery, according to a motion to revoke bond filed by Assistant District Attorney R. Gray West. A mandatory condition of release is that the defendant refrain from committing any crime, according to the motion.
Police said Gatlin was shot in the head with a pistol when the suspects tried to rob him of cash at 712 Horton St.
Among the other pending cases:
• Stephanie Diane Smith, 38, of Athens was charged with capital murder in April 2017 in the suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter, and has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Her daughter, Zadie Cooper, died July 7, 2016, at Huntsville Hospital, three days after Smith called 911 to report Zadie was in her bed and not breathing, Athens police said. Smith remains in jail with no bond.
• Trevor Davis Cantrell, 22, and Dacedric Deshun Ward, 25, both of Madison, were charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the Dec. 26, 2016, fatal shooting of Jason Ender West, 18, of Madison, outside the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in Madison. An investigation into the incident determined West was shot during a robbery related to a possible illegal narcotics transaction, Madison police said.
• Aaron Raynard Jones, 19, of Ensley, and Jakobe Carter, 20, of Phenix City, face capital murder and other charges. Madison police accused them of beating to death a 61-year-old construction worker found dead behind a Madison Publix in Aug. 2017. Jones and Clark, who had escaped the same day from Sequel TSI Madison, known as Three Springs, on Browns Ferry Road, are being held in Limestone County Jail without bond.
• Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an alleged dispute over drugs and a revolver led to the fatal shootings of two men in Aug. 2017 in eastern Limestone County, and Jacob Gideon Copeland, 21, of Madison, was charged with two counts of capital murder in the slayings. Copeland is accused of killing Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville.
• Antonio Shalamar Jacobs, 38, of Elkmont, and Dewayne Lee Sloan, 41, of Athens were both charged with capital murder in the Jan. 30, 2018, shooting death of Darius Allen, 34, who was in a vehicle at the time, authorities said. They are both in Limestone County Jail, with no bail set.
• Sean Kevin Sutton, 49, of Athens, was charged with murder in the beating death of his mother, Emma Sutton, 79, who was found dead in her N. Malone St. apartment in November 2018. Athens police said they found Sean Sutton several blocks away about 25 minutes later.
• Thomas Edward Green, 31, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was charged with murder in the January 2018 fatal shooting of Cheryl Lynette Holt in Athens. Athens police officers responded to a shooting on Levert Avenue, where Holt was found dead in a residence, according to police. Police said Green allegedly admitted he shot the woman but said it was an accident.
There are two more recent cases from last year that Jones doubts will be set for trial this year.
In one case, Fred Somerville, 47, of Huntsville, was arrested in July while driving with his estranged wife's corpse in her car in Pickens County. He faces two counts of capital murder for fatally shooting Lakresha Somerville and an Ardmore man, Bruce Cosman, authorities said. Somerville remains in the Limestone County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.
Also, Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, of Toney is accused of leaving her 13-month-old son in a parked vehicle for about seven hours in October. The boy was pronounced dead after being found in the vehicle, as the temperature reached into the mid-90s.
Case was initially charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse, but a Limestone County grand jury indicted her on a capital murder charge. She remains in jail without bond.
Another case that Jones wants to see resolved involves a 57-year-old Toney woman who faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, a felony.
In April 2016, Charles Wayne Gates, 69, of Ardmore was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Deborah Cunningham Scott, according to state troopers. A trooper spokesman said Gates was pronounced dead at the scene, and Scott did not remain at the scene and was later apprehended by authorities.
The crash occurred on Alabama 251, four miles south of Ardmore.
