ATHENS — Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones is looking to fill a vacancy left by Russell “Gray” West, an assistant DA who was named a district judge to replace the indicted judge who resigned from the office early this month.
West, 31, a Limestone County assistant DA for the last six years, was appointed to District Judge Place 1, effective Wednesday, by Gov. Kay Ivey. He was sworn into office Thursday morning by Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker.
“We’re excited for him,” Jones said. “We know he’ll do a great job. This will be a great adventure for him and his family.”
Jones said his office was already interviewing for additional staff before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re going to pick up the interview process, and we hope to get this (assistant DA job) filled by the end of the year.” He said he hopes to be able to hire more than one assistant DA for the office.
West said he was interviewed for the judgeship and knew he was a candidate for the job, but “I didn’t know it was going to happen until the governor called.
“It’s quite surreal,” West said. “It’s still sinking in, slowly but surely. I’m certainly honored that the governor chose me to take on this role. I’m excited to get started.”
West will handle his first court docket Wednesday.
A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, West moved with his family to several states before moving to Athens in 2008, when his father took a job with the Tennessee Valley Authority. West received a bachelor’s degree from Penn State, and a J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law in May 2014, then joined the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office.
He will finish out Patterson’s term, ending in January 2023. The position will be on the ballot for the November 2022 general election.
Meanwhile, a state commission is asking the Alabama Court of the Judiciary to dismiss, without prejudice so it could be refiled, a case against Patterson or, in the alternative, to stay the case until Patterson’s criminal trial is over.
Patterson, 38, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. The Judicial Inquiry Commission in January filed its complaint against Patterson, charging him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics. Patterson denied the allegations.
“We’re gratified that the commission is adopting the position we’ve advocated since the beginning,” said Patterson’s attorney, Chuck Warren.
The criminal trial was scheduled for June, but no jury trials are being held in Alabama through the summer due to the pandemic.
According to a motion filed this week by Judicial Inquiry Commission attorneys, if the case is dismissed, the commission wants Patterson to be taxed costs of $563.44 for the preparation of the case.
Patterson sent a July 3 letter of resignation to Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker, saying that “my resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part.”
The commission requests that the Court of the Judiciary grant its motion to dismiss only if that dismissal is without prejudice. If the outcome of the criminal trial “fails to satisfy the principles of Alabama’s system of judicial discipline, the commission would consider filing charges,” according to the motion.
