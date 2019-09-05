A spokesman for the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts today confirmed Limestone County District Judge Douglas Lee Patterson is under investigation.
"I can confirm there is an investigation, but I can't confirm anything beyond that at this time," said Scott Hoyem, spokesman for the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts.
Patterson, 37, was not listed as a defendant late today in any criminal or civil pleadings in state or federal court databases.
Efforts to reach Patterson were unsuccessful.
Only two traffic cases were assigned to Patterson today. More than 70 other cases normally assigned to district judges were assigned to District Judge Matthew Huggins.
Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Patterson to the bench in March 2016 after the retirement of former District Judge Jeanne Anderson, and he ran unopposed later that year. Patterson earns a salary of $119,949 per year and has a six-year term.
The judgeship handles juvenile court, child support court and misdemeanor criminal cases.
