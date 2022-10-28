District 3 voters will change the makeup of the Limestone County Commission in the Nov. 8 election when they choose between two political newcomers — a Democrat advocating for broadband expansion and a Republican who wants to accomplish more road projects by improving efficiency.
Countywide, voters will elect a sheriff other than Mike Blakely for the first time since 1978. In another contested race on the ballot, a newcomer will fill the school board District 1 seat.
Democrat Stephanie Manning and Republican Derrick Gatlin are running to fill the District 3 commission seat vacated by Jason Black, who made an unsuccessful run for the state House District 2 Republican nomination. District 1 incumbent Daryl Sammet and Commission Chairman Collin Daly face no opposition for the only other commission seats up for election this year.
In the sheriff's race, appointed Republican incumbent Joshua McLaughlin is opposed by independent candidate Randy King. No Democrat entered the race.
Sheryl Scales and Henry Fudge are running for the District 1 school board seat.
Bobbi Bailey, Limestone County election director, said she expects a voter turnout of around 50% to 60% Nov. 8.
District 3 commission race
Manning, 26, is a telehealth social worker for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She said her experience in grant writing will be valuable in securing funds necessary for her district to move forward.
“I really hope to get broadband to a lot of the rural area in District 3,” she said. “I also hope to improve our infrastructure, our roads and bridge-ways. I also hope to improve our mental health and social services.”
Gatlin, 50, works in process operations at Saputo Dairy Foods and has worked 32 years with a volunteer fire service. He said he has always wanted to serve his community.
“That’s one big thing that I want to try to address is to improve the roads with the funding we have in place,” he said. “With all the growth and infrastructure, we’ve got to find a way to work with the funding we have. That’s important. … We can do in-house projects more instead of having to contract them out — cut our labor cost and our material cost.”
Only residents who live in Commission District 3 can vote in the race.
Sheriff's race
McLaughlin has served as sheriff since the governor appointed him to replace 10-term sheriff Blakely after Blakely was removed from office Aug. 3, 2021. Blakely's removal was automatic upon his convictions for first-degree theft and using his public office for personal gain, both felonies.
McLaughlin, 40, was chief investigator of the Limestone County District Attorney's Office before being appointed as sheriff. He said he wants to continue serving the people of Limestone County.
“If elected, I will continue what I am doing: protecting our rights and values, building relationships with the community, working with other agencies to better serve Limestone County, modernizing and upgrading equipment to better protect our officers and serve our community,” he said. “Working diligently to take narcotics and narcotics dealers off our streets, running a clean and well-maintained jail, eliminating wasteful spending, and the other day-to-day responsibilities of the sheriff.”
McLaughlin is being challenged for the position by King, 58, a retired Limestone County sheriff’s chief deputy. King said numerous challenges face the Sheriff's Office, including Limestone County's explosive population growth. To deal with that growth, he said, the department must maximize "the potential of the employees we have" by "making sure they're properly trained."
Another challenge, he said, is "staying within the budget" at a time of high inflation.
"Drugs is always a major issue, not only going after the drug dealers, but educating our youth about the dangers of drugs,” he said.
Board of Education District 1
Charles Shoulders, the incumbent Limestone County Board of Education member in District 1, is not seeking reelection.
Scales, 60, is a retail distribution administrator. She is running as a Democrat in the school board District 1 race. Scales said she hopes to increase collaboration among board members.
“I would like to accomplish seeing our ... students’ scores go up,” she said. “With everything that has happened over the last few years with the pandemic, just rebuilding the trust and support that our students and our teachers and our parents need to have with the school board.”
Fudge, 76, is a preacher and coaches club volleyball. He is running as a Republican in the school board District 1 race. Fudge said he wants to educate the students instead of indoctrinating them.
“I want to teach our children that we’re all created equal,” he said. “I want to teach them that Martin Luther King’s dream was that one day his four little children would live in a country where they would be judged, not on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character.”
Only residents of the district can vote in the Board of Education District 1 race.
