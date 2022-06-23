The Limestone County Commission approved Monday a $50 increase per election in polling officials' pay, retroactive to the May 24 primary race.
Bobbi Bailey, Limestone County elections director, said inspectors were making $155 and will now be making $205 each election. Regular election workers, she said, were making $100 per election and will now be making $150.
The original payments of $155 and $100 are reimbursed by the state, Bailey said, but the extra $50 will be paid for by the county. She said officials typically work from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on election days.
