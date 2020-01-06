The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said today that a warning siren on Mooresville Road near Lisa Lane malfunctioned Friday at about 10 p.m. due to an electronic failure, and the siren will be out of service until repairs are made.
The electronic failure on Friday night caused a high-low alarm sound, which is not the normal sound used to warn the public, the agency said. The agency said in a release today that when it received notification, a communications technician was dispatched and responded within one hour.
Limestone County EMA and Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant warning sirens are activated when a tornado warning has been issued for Limestone County, a tornado warning has been issued for an adjoining county and the tornado is expected to move into Limestone County, an emergency exists at the nuclear plant and the public should be alerted to take specific actions and a national emergency exists and the public should be alerted to take specific actions.
The warning sirens are tested on the second Monday of each month at 9:15 a.m. When residents hear a warning siren and it is not a test, the agency recommends that they tune to a local radio or television station for information or check EMA’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.
The agency said warning sirens are for outdoor notification only and may not be heard when indoors and recommends that residents obtain a weather alert radio to receive notification when indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.