ATHENS — Limestone County employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living raise in a $40 million fiscal 2020 budget approved by the County Commission on Monday.
The budget, effective Oct. 1, provides level funding for most agencies, but an Athens Limestone Public Library official said a lower appropriation there means cuts in employees’ hours and possibly programs.
“All the departments worked well with us,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “We’ve got a good budget.”
As for the salary increases, Daly said, “I didn’t want us to get behind the eight ball and lose employees” to higher-paying jobs.
Employees didn’t receive cost-of-living or merit raises for the current fiscal year.
The commission also approved the reinstatement of the county’s merit system. Employees are eligible for merit increases “if they’re not topped out,” said Emily Ezzell, the county’s chief financial officer.
According to county figures, there are 270 full-time employees and 16 part-time employees.
Ezzell said the cost-of-living adjustment will cost the county $287,183. The total annual payroll estimate is $13.9 million, which includes retirement and Federal Insurance Contributions Act payroll tax.
“We expect to see an increase in ad valorem tax revenue” in the upcoming fiscal year, according to Ezzell. Projections show property taxes will bring in about $6.1 million to the county’s general fund, about $2.4 million for the public health fund and $2.8 million for the public building fund.
Ezzell attributed the increase to reappraisals and the county’s continued growth.
The general fund is up from nearly $14.1 million in fiscal 2019 to more than $14.9 million in fiscal 2020, the budget shows. Projected general fund expenditures related to the Sheriff’s Office, jail, courthouse security and school resource officers are more than $9.6 million, making up about 64% of the general fund budget, according to budget documents.
The commission approved a staffing plan, effective Oct. 1, which includes one new Sheriff’s Office deputy and one new extradition officer. Currently, there are 18 deputies and one extradition officer, said the county's community relations coordinator Michelle Williamson.
Among the appropriations approved, the Athens-Limestone Public Library will receive $50,000 in the upcoming budget, compared to the current appropriation of $80,000.
“It’s definitely going to hurt,” said the library’s assistant director, Laura Poe. “Our state funding is directly affected by our local funding.
“We are going to have to cut some hours and possibly programs.”
The library has received level funding at $80,000 for the last decade, while expenses have continued to increase, Poe said.
“We’ll have to make do with what we have,” she said.
The library has 10 full-time employees and seven part-time employees including custodians, according to Poe.
“We would not want to have to” lay off employees, she said.
Organizations receiving level funding are Athens-Limestone Development Association, $90,000; Department of Public Health, $200,000; Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, $45,000; North Alabama Mental Retardation Authority, $7,000; Pryor Field Airport Authority, $30,000; Boys & Girls Club, $2,500; Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, $40,000; Athens Main Street, $10,000; Learn to Read, $3,500; Family Resource Center, $20,000 plus utilities; Children’s Advocacy Center, $20,000; Beautification Board, $1,500; and RSVP, $2,500.
The Athens-Limestone Community Association, which is raising money to re-create Fort Henderson, is receiving $5,000, down from $10,000 for the current fiscal year.
The Storytelling Festival is receiving $5,000, up from $2,500 for the current year. A fireworks appropriation for the Athens Limestone County Tourism Association is $4,000, up from $2,500.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful didn’t receive an appropriation in the current fiscal year, but will receive $25,000 in fiscal 2020 that it requested to help pay for a countywide one-day household hazardous waste event.
