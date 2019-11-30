ATHENS — Emily Clem said Limestone County Farmers Market vendors and customers will benefit from a plan to install fans and upgrade vendor tables.
A regular vendor at the market with First Presbyterian Church on the courthouse square and a regular patron, Clem said she will appreciate the oscillating fans the most.
“In July and August, the heat there can be intolerable at times,” she said. “The fans will be wonderful. Keeping the market updated and giving it a fresh look is important.”
Last week, the Limestone County Commission approved a $6,990 grant agreement with the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valley’s Resource Conservation & Development Council to upgrade the market by adding oscillating fans and building vendor display tables. Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the county will match $1,700, bringing the total project cost to $8,690.
He said the county maintenance department will be perform the upgrades to the market at 409 Green St. W. in Athens between December and April.
“Before we can install the fans, we’ll have to redo the wiring,” Daly said. “We will be building new vendor tables to make them more user friendly, much like what the Decatur Morgan County Farmers Market has.”
He said the work should be completed when the market reopens in May. “We’ll get started next month and work on it when the weather allows us,” Daly said.
The grant agreement said Limestone must return all unused grant money on the project and it must be “fully completed" by Aug. 1, 2020.
According to its website, AMRV RC&D, based in Hartselle, was formed in 1973. Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties are among the eight counties the council serves. The organization distributes more than $300,000 annually to community and rural projects that benefit the public, the website said.
