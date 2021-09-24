ATHENS — Limestone County will replace aging, small restrooms at its farmers market with a new restroom building that will be handicapped accessible and available for community events.
“If there’s other things going on, (the restrooms) can be opened up to be used for festivals and things like that,” said Sonya Anthony, the county's grant coordinator.
Commissioner Jason Black, whose District 3 includes the farmers market in downtown Athens, said people park there for the Christmas parade and can have access to the restrooms during the event.
The new restrooms will be paid for with a $12,000 grant and $12,500 from the county. Commission Chairman Collin Daly said new restrooms are needed.
“The ones that are there were built probably when the farmers market was built in the '50s or '60s. They’re more or less a closet with a commode in it."
Daly said patrons have to use a step to get into the existing restrooms.
“We don’t want to deprive anybody of having the opportunity, at a county function, to be able to use the restroom,” he said.
Black said he is glad the restrooms will finally be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and wheelchair accessible.
Anthony said the current restrooms are not only small, they include no changing tables.
“We’re going to build a building out behind (the market) with two bathrooms in it, and there’ll be changing tables in it, and just make it more convenient for the people who go down to the farmers' market. They’ll be ADA compliant,” said Anthony.
Daly said the county reached out to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for help obtaining a grant so it wouldn't have to bear the entire cost.
The grant was given by Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys RC&D Council. “They give grants for several different topics. Some for education, waterworks, different things like that," Anthony said.
Limestone is going to pay the cost remaining after the grant in an almost 50-50 match. Daly said much of the county’s match will involve furnishing labor and installing water lines.
This is the second year in a row Limestone has received an RC&D grant. Last year, with a grant, oscillating fans were installed at the market, said Anthony. Also, tables were rebuilt to hold the farmers’ produce and other items sold at the market.
“The farmers market has become a pretty big, popular thing on the Saturday market,” said Daly.
Daly said they have a year from Sept. 20, the day the commission approved the project, to finish the restrooms.
