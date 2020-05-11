The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting tonight in the East Limestone area.
Deputies and investigators responded to a call at about 6 p.m. in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, where a 33-year-old man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities said the man was lying in the driveway.
