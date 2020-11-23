ATHENS — Limestone County residential garbage collection days will not change because of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, a spokesman with CCS Garbage said Monday morning.
Stuart Gatlin said garbage collection will be earlier in the day, including Thursday, but no days will be skipped.
He said next week regular collection times will resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.