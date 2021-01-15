ATHENS — The Limestone County Health Department will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment Monday through Friday to people 75 and older and first responders.
Clyde Mabry Drive, where the office is located, will temporarily be a right-in/right-out access only, said Limestone Emergency Management Agency officials. Traffic should enter from U.S. 31 South only and exit onto U.S. 31 South. The EMA said the crossover will be closed during this time.
EMA said motorists are urged to drive slowly and use caution while driving through the area.
