Hospice of Limestone County has postponed its annual Chili Challenge event, scheduled for this weekend, because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the organization said Thursday.
"In order to protect the public health of the most vulnerable in our community, our staff and most of all our patients, we have decided to reschedule Chili Challenge for a later date," Hospice of Limestone County said in a message on its Facebook page.
All items donated for the event's silent auction will be kept and used on the new date.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Hospice of Limestone County's office at 256-232-5017.
