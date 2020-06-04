Limestone County is one of 18 counties across the state in line to receive federal disaster relief involving storm and flood damage from Feb. 5 to March 6, according to officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Limestone County EMA Officer Daphne Ellison said the estimated cost of repairs for flood damage to roads and bridges in Districts 3 and 4 is $517,161. “We have not received an amount of eligible reimbursement yet,” she said. Jason Black is the District 3 commissioner and Ben Harrison is the District 4 commissioner.
FEMA said in a written release to the public Thursday it intends to “reimburse eligible applicants for eligible costs for damages” associated with the storms. FEMA said the financial assistance programs are implemented under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.
“This public notice concerns activities that may affect historic properties, activities that are located in or affect wetland areas or the 100-year floodplain, and critical actions within the 500-year floodplain,” FEMA said “Such activities may adversely affect the historic property and floodplain or wetland, or may result in continuing vulnerability to flood damage.”
