ATHENS — An Elkmont man accused of asking young students to have sexual contact with him is among 28 people indicted last month by a Limestone County grand jury.
Noah David Roberts, 21, was indicted on two counts of directing a child to engage in sexual contact, according to the indictments. In February, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Athens police received a call from Athens Intermediate School, where the staff had been notified that some students were waiting for a bus when a male drove up to them and asked them to have sexual contact with him. Roberts was arrested Feb. 12.
None of the children had any physical contact with the offender, according to Johnson. When they arrived at school, they told the staff members and the school notified parents and the Police Department, he said.
According to the indictment, the students were under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged offenses.
According to court records, Roberts’ attorney, Brent Burney, has filed a motion asking that Roberts’ plea of not guilty be withdrawn and that he be allowed to apply for youthful offender status. Roberts was 20 at the time of his arrest. State law allows criminal courts in Alabama to grant youthful offender status to defendants whose offenses occurred before they turned 21.
Others indicted June 3 and their charges are:
• Kaleb Lee Barnhill, possession of a controlled substance;
• Castillo Dontae Carthen, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol;
• Amanda Gail Dabbs, possession of a controlled substance;
• Fred Dews, possession of a controlled substance;
• Bashir Ahmed Elbashir, possession of a controlled substance;
• Chad Phillip Farmer, first-degree theft;
• Edward Thomas Ferguson, possession of a controlled substance;
• Tyquan Jaymarkis Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance;
• Jacob Keith Heard, first-degree receiving stolen property;
• Angel Daniel Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance;
• Jamarkius Holcombe, first-degree theft;
• Jessi Ashlin Ish, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card;
• Aleia Jean Johnson, possession of a forged instrument;
• Steven Taft Landers, possession of a controlled substance;
• Stacey Virgil Lemay, possession of a controlled substance;
• Jamar Rondre Martindale, possession of a forged instrument;
• David Patrick Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance;
• Candance Marie Newton, second-degree theft of a controlled substance;
• James Hubert Overton, violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act;
• Grant Anthony Peoples, possession of a controlled substance;
• Brandon Michael Propst, leaving the scene of an accident with injury;
• Bradley Austin Pugh, possession of a controlled substance;
• David Joseph Ramirez, first-degree possession of marijuana;
• Cori Nicole Rancano, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card;
• Michael Edwards Sanders, possession of a controlled substance;
• Chad Nathan Simmons, possession of a controlled substance;
• Kevyn Kirsk Vazquez, possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
