An Athens man was indicted last month on 75 counts of mostly drug and sex crimes charges, including human trafficking and possession of material depicting persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, court records show.
The most recent Limestone County grand jury also issued a capital murder indictment for the man accused of fatally shooting his Capshaw community neighbor in May after a dispute over bicycle riding by the victim's son.
Grady Paul Gaston III, 60, was indicted by the grand jury on four counts of first-degree human trafficking, four counts of second-degree human trafficking, 60 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of first-degree rape, one count of bribing a witness, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gaston was arrested Jan. 7 and released from Limestone County Jail that same day on a $256,000 bond, according to court records. His arraignment is scheduled for April 7.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones had no comment regarding the case.
Richard Jaffe, one of Gaston’s attorneys, said in a statement that the charges are “unfounded and not supported by any tangible or credible evidence.”
“Grady Gaston’s character and good reputation have been irresponsibly and unfairly damaged and he looks forward to being exonerated completely and totally by a jury of his peers,” Jaffe said.
Jaffe said Gaston was initially and “wrongfully” charged with incest.
A preliminary hearing in the case was held Aug. 31, and District Judge Matthew Huggins dismissed the incest charge “for lack of probable cause,” according to his Sept. 1 order.
Authorities said in July that Gaston used deception and coercion to have two relatives engage in sexual activity and in doing so committed the crimes of both incest and human trafficking.
Stephen Young, Limestone County sheriff's spokesman, said that a months-long investigation showed Gaston deceived the subjects and coerced them into “sexual servitude.”
Young said Gaston’s most recent arrest in July for the trafficking, pornography possession and other charges came as part of a lengthy narcotics and human trafficking investigation that also resulted in Gaston being charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in May.
Jaffe said that “the prosecution is attempting to seize assets and property Mr. Gaston has worked hard to acquire and which have nothing to do with the unfounded charges against him.”
At the time of his May arrest, Gaston was president of Huntsville-based Gradkell Systems. Gaston has “relinquished that role,” and he is no longer employed at the company, but he is still “a prominent businessman,” according to Jaffe.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said last week that the Limestone Sheriff’s Office requested its assistance in the case, and Madison County investigators and Street Crimes Unit went to a Huntsville residence on Jan. 7, found Gaston and arrested him without incident.
In another case, Travis Stanley, 42, of 15435 Mill Valley Drive, was indicted on a capital murder charge for the deadly shooting of a neighbor, 33-year-old Joey Sutton, in May.
The Limestone County District Attorney's Office upgraded the charge against Stanley from murder to capital murder because the 12-year-old son of the victim was present at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said in May that Sutton was shot multiple times.
Other grand jury indictments issued recently were:
• Phillip Dale Acton, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
• Christopher Lynn Adams, third-degree burglary.
• Christopher Adkins, theft of lost property.
• Elizabeth Anderson, first-degree theft.
• Leah Catherine Anderson, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Bradley Wayne Barnett, possession of a controlled substance.
• Bradley Allen Barran, possession of a controlled substance.
• Brian Scott Birdwell, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Alex Aaron Brannon, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Brian Keith Bright, possession of a controlled substance.
• Amanda Michele Brooks, third-degree burglary.
• Nicholas James Brown, possession of a controlled substance.
• Ethan Benjamin Burcham, first-degree assault.
• James Christopher Burnett, possession of a controlled substance.
• Brylee Burnette, possession of a controlled substance.
• Corey Michael Burnside, second-degree assault.
• Derricke Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance.
• Castilo Dontae Carthen, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
• Diana Cecilia Chabi, possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Frehley Chambers, third-degree burglary.
• Billy Chapman, third-degree theft.
• Jeremiah Childs, first-degree theft.
• Brittney Nicole Clem, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Darrell Dajuan Clemons, receiving stolen property.
• Joseph Michael Coffman, third-degree burglary.
• Zaccheaus Coleman, possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Lee Combs, possession of a controlled substance
• Joseph Shane Davis, second-degree theft
• Darius Dixon, third-degree degree theft.
• Bryan Michael Doll, second-degree assault.
• Joseph Lance Dowd, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, possession of a controlled substance.
• Rodney Sherlock Dugger, DUI-felony.
• Michael Lynn Eaton, possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Echols, first-degree theft.
• Mickey Joe Elder, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Daniel Joseph Ewertz, DUI-felony.
• Crystal Fairchild, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Jimmy Lee Free Jr., first-degree theft.
• Sanchez Freeman, receiving stolen property.
• Melissa Ann Fuller, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jaci Gabrielle Garcia, obstructing justice.
• Brandy Ogle Gentry, possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Ryan German, possession of a controlled substance.
• Brody Norceal Gibson, school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
• Thomas Dewayne Gladden, possession of a controlled substance.
• Eduardo Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance.
• Adrian Gerard Green, possession of a controlled substance.
• Leticia Griffin, possession of a controlled substance.
• Emily Grzybowski, possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Hastings, possession of a controlled substance.
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, first-degree theft.
• Rebecca Diane Ilarraza, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation.
• Joseph Wayne Jackson, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Donald Wayne Jarrett II, possession of a controlled substance.
• Alexandra Johnson, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Corey Lee Johnson, second-degree theft.
• Hannah Grace Johnson, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Sharon Rakele Johnson, possession of a controlled substance.
• Lloyd Andrew Jones, third-degree burglary.
• Karl Edward King, third-degree burglary.
• Riley Joseph King, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Nicholas Jordan Landreth, first-degree theft.
• Kendra Tenell Langford, first-degree theft.
• Tiffany Dawn Louk, possession of a controlled substance.
• Adam Louis Malone, third-degree burglary.
• Larice Jovette Malone, second-degree domestic violence.
• Timothy Eugene Mayberry, second-degree rape.
• Randall Lamar McClung, possession of a controlled substance.
• John Yates McDonald, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Brian Ross McFarland, first-degree theft.
• Duane Lee Merrell, possession of a controlled substance.
• Mandi Lynn Miller, possession of a controlled substance.
• Trent Dylan Miller, second-degree theft.
• Cashion Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance.
• Morgan Renee Negri, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Ryan Melson, first-degree theft.
• Danny Ray Nolan, possession of a controlled substance.
• William Jackson Norman, second-degree theft.
• Frank Brady Oman, first-degree theft.
• William Ouellette, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Donny Ray Pardon, possession of a controlled substance.
• Paul Pate, possession of a controlled substance.
• Torrey Deon Peoples, possession of a controlled substance.
• Candiss Rae Plyler, third-degree theft.
• Nicholas Hunter Powell, possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Purnell, possession of a controlled substance.
• Clifton Carl Pylant, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, possession of a controlled substance.
• Chelsea Jordan Redus, second-degree assault.
• Tyler Lamar Reeves, third-degree burglary.
• Zaccheus Rich, receiving stolen property.
• Daniel Joseph Romesburg, possession of a controlled substance.
• Bradley Michael Rouse, third-degree theft.
• Joshua Scanlan, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Ginger Schrimsher, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Adam Senior, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Amy Lashay Smith, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• James Christopher Smith, possession of a controlled substance.
• Tyler Jefferson Smith, possession of a controlled substance
• Lucas Leon Spann, possession of a controlled substance.
• Derrick Blake Stephens, first-degree theft.
• Talia Stephens, possession of a controlled substance.
• Ethan Allen Stutts, possession of a controlled substance.
• Kristie Lynn Stutts, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jasmine Ariel Summers, possession of a controlled substance.
• James Allen Tankersley, possession of a controlled substance.
• Gregory Thatch, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Dominique Symone Thomas, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Lance Skyler Thornton, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• James Hoyt Toney, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
• Amanda Katherine Toon, second-degree domestic violence.
• Perry Waddell Torain II, receiving stolen property.
• Crystal Lea Turner, possession of a controlled substance.
• John Wesley Turner, possession of a controlled substance.
• Kristopher Van Ohlen, second-degree theft.
• John Lewis Vaughn, possession of a controlled substance.
• Isaiah Shakur Watson, attempted murder.
• Jonathan Wiggins, possession of a controlled substance and felony third-degree domestic violence.
• Jerri Maria Williams, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Patrick Eugene Wooden, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation.
