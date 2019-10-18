ATHENS — A former longtime Limestone County Schools administrator and teacher has been named to serve as the system's interim superintendent.
The school board on Tuesday appointed Charles Michael “Mike” Owens, who retired at the end of 2011 as the district’s assistant superintendent, to be the interim superintendent as the board searches for a successor to Tom Sisk, superintendent since 2012.
Owens said he worked 34 years, his entire career, with the Limestone County system.
“I live and breathe Limestone County Schools,” said Owens, who will start working with Sisk next week.
When board members approached him about the position, Owens said he and his wife, Linda, discussed and prayed about the opportunity.
“We thought it would be a good thing to do,” Owens said. “I miss the camaraderie and the children.”
Sisk accepted an offer last month to be director of schools with Bristol Tennessee City Schools. He retires from the Limestone County district effective Oct. 31, and he’ll start his new job Nov. 4.
Since his retirement, Owens served as interim principal at Johnson Elementary School. He started his career as a teacher at Ardmore High School, and later was a principal at Ardmore and Clements High before becoming assistant superintendent.
“He’s what the system needs during the transition,” said Bret McGill, the school board’s president. “We’ve put the system in good hands with Mr. Owens.”
Owens will be paid $8,500 a month.
By state law, an interim superintendent can serve up to 180 days, according to the Alabama Association of School Boards.
The Limestone board agreed to hire the AASB to conduct the search for a permanent superintendent, and the AASB will be paid $6,000 for the work, according to a contract with the organization.
Among the AASB’s responsibilities will be advertising for the job and surveying members of the faculty and staff, school board and community to build a profile of what the district is looking for in a new superintendent.
“We’ll get community input” in the search, McGill said.
State law requires that the superintendent position be posted for 30 days, according to the AASB.
The AASB will narrow the list of candidates to the top five, but will not interview the top candidates, according to McGill. The interviews will be open to the public, he said.
McGill expects the board to name a permanent superintendent in March.
The board also approved Kelly Lewter, a retired Limestone County assistant principal, as interim principal at Tanner Elementary School, replacing Angie Barnes, effective Nov. 1.
The Decatur school board voted last month to hire Barnes as the new principal at Julian Harris Elementary School. She starts Nov. 1. Barnes had been the Tanner Elementary principal for the last three years.
