Limestone County District Judge Douglas Lee Patterson was arrested today after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, third-degree theft and use of position or office for personal gain, said a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Stephen Young said that he couldn’t provide any details about the charges since this is a state Attorney General’s Office case.
Patterson was arrested around 8:30 this morning and released on a $30,000 bond about 30 minutes later, according to Young.
A spokesman for the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirmed in September that Patterson was under investigation.
Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Patterson to the bench in March 2016 after the retirement of former District Judge Jeanne Anderson, and he ran unopposed later that year. He has a six-year term.
The judgeship handles juvenile court, child support and misdemeanor criminal cases.
