Decatur City Schools will operate as scheduled Tuesday with virtual classes, but other local systems will delay their starts.
Limestone County and Athens City Schools will operate on a three-hour delay. Lawrence County, Morgan County and Hartselle schools will start two hours late.
Limestone County school system spokeswoman Ashley Graves said the change is because of the potential for hazardous road conditions.
Lawrence County is a 3 hour delay, not a 2 hour. Please correct.
