Decatur City Schools will operate as scheduled Tuesday with virtual classes, but other local systems will delay their starts.

Limestone County and Athens City Schools will operate on a three-hour delay. Lawrence County, Morgan County and Hartselle schools will start two hours late.

Limestone County school system spokeswoman Ashley Graves said the change is because of the potential for hazardous road conditions.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

(1) comment

Craig Stover

Lawrence County is a 3 hour delay, not a 2 hour. Please correct.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.