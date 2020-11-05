The Limestone County License Commissioner's Office will be closed to the public until further notice, due to COVID-19 protocols.
People are encouraged to use the online services for the office available at www.limestonelicense.com.
If residents have questions, they can leave a message at (256) 233-6430 and their calls will be returned at the earliest opportunity.
