A 41-year-old Limestone County man who was accused of harassing a school official last year has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a neighbor Monday, authorities said.
Travis Stanley, 15435 Mill Valley Drive, is being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set at this time, Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said Tuesday.
The victim was identified as 33-year-old Joey Sutton. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the victim was shot multiple times. According to Young, the weapon was a handgun.
Young said there was an ongoing dispute between the shooter and the victim, who lived on the same street, Mill Valley Drive, in the East Limestone area near Capshaw Road.
“There was a confrontation in the front yard of the shooter’s house,” Young said.
West said he transported the victim's body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Deputies and investigators responded to a call Monday at about 6 p.m. in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, where Sutton was found dead. Authorities said he was lying in the driveway.
According to court records, Stanley was charged with one count of harassment last year. A complaint filed in March 2019 in Limestone County District Court and signed by Creekside Primary School Principal Matt Scott said Stanley cursed at the school official, saying: “I am going to have your job. I’m a (expletive) taxpayer.” The complaint doesn’t give more details about the incident.
Young said that during the arrest on the harassment warrant, Stanley, a Creekside parent, made a “verbal threat” to a deputy.
Stanley, who was represented by Athens attorney Lucas Beaty, pleaded not guilty in the harassment case and asked that it be set for trial. In October, District Judge Matthew Huggins ordered, on a motion of the state, that the case be dismissed upon payment of court costs.
