A 41-year-old Limestone County man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a neighbor, 33-year-old Joey Sutton, Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said today.
Travis Stanley, 15435 Mill Valley Dr., is being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set at this time, according to Young.
Young said there was an ongoing dispute between the shooter and the victim, who lived on the same street, Mill Valley Drive, in the East Limestone area near Capshaw Road.
“There was a confrontation in the front yard of the shooter’s house,” Young said. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the victim was shot multiple times. According to Young, the weapon was a handgun.
West said he transported the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Deputies and investigators responded to a call Monday at about 6 p.m. in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, where Sutton was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities said he was lying in the driveway.
