ATHENS — A Limestone County man is in the county jail after authorities found seven $50 bills and multiple Social Security numbers in his abandoned vehicle, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokesman Stephen Young said Benjamin Allen Hill, 30, of Lester, faces seven first-degree felony forgery charges and two misdemeanor charges after being detained Thursday morning.
Young said that on Oct. 2, the Northeast Alabama Drug Task Force and the Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance in the Hine Street and U.S. 72 area when they spotted Hill preparing to smoke a narcotic in his Ford Expedition SUV.
Young said Hill sped off and eluded officers. Later, a property owner notified the Sheriff’s Office that the SUV was abandoned in his field on Quinn Road.
Hill was identified as the driver and warrants were executed for his arrest, Young said.
Hill remains in Limestone County Jail in lieu of $37,000 bail.
