ATHENS — Limestone County's annual mud volleyball tournament to benefit the American Cancer Society has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
County for a Cure announced Friday that team captains decided to cancel the tournament, County for a Cure's largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, in order to safeguard players, volunteers and sponsors.
The tournament was to be July 21 at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31, beside Athens Middle School's new campus.
"We are very thankful for all of the players, volunteers and sponsors who make this tournament possible. We hope you will join us in July 2021 for the return of Mud Volleyball to Limestone County," said County for a Cure Team Captain Michelle Williamson.
The date and time for another fundraiser, Limestone County's Relay for Life, is still to be determined. That event, originally scheduled for early May, has been postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.