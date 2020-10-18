One of the fastest-growing counties in the state needs to prepare roads and emergency services to handle its transformation, the two candidates in the Limestone County Commission District 2 race said.
Danny Barksdale, winner of the Republican primary in March, and Democrat Roger Dale Williams will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for the roughly 20,000 registered voters in eastern Limestone's District 2.
“I am committed to standing up for, and being a voice for, the people of District 2,” said Barksdale, who defeated two-term incumbent Steve Turner in the primary. “Far too often the people are overlooked in the political landscape. Politicians are more interested in unelected bureaucrats, special interest groups and big business than they are in serving the average citizens they are supposed to represent.
“I am not that kind of candidate and never will be."
Williams said “tremendous changes” in Limestone County and other locations in north Alabama are affecting him, his family and his neighbors, with more than 700 new residential units approved in District 2 alone.
“Our commission has not properly addressed the impacts on streets and intersections, on protective services like police, fire, and health departments, on utilities, and on schools,” said Williams, a former union steward and supervisor, a job in which he said he learned to exercise authority fairly and effectively.
“We face a deteriorating quality of life, increased spending, or both,” Williams said. “I am running to correct what has happened, and to make sure it does not happen again.”
Barksdale said infrastructure is one of the biggest issues affecting the community’s future.
“Safe, well-built roads and bridges are not only important to the citizens of District 2, but are also vital to our ability to attract new jobs and new businesses to our area,” he said. “Roads across Limestone County can and should be improved.”
Barksdale said his background in the private sector and business administration would be useful in bringing a fiscally responsible approach to county government. He was a communication center specialist with the U.S. Army Security Agency, an accounts receivable clerk, staff accountant, credit manager, distribution sales manager and national accounts sales manager.
“I firmly believe we should be cutting wasteful spending instead of raising taxes, and that we should be balancing our budgets instead of adding more debt,” he said.
Barksdale said the county needs to be proactive in planning for the future.
“County government should not only stay ahead of our growing infrastructure needs, but also have a plan for our schools and other community services,” he said.
Williams said his first priority would be to address the impacts of growth that already are affecting District 2.
“I will study and prioritize the effects, and examine alternatives for responding to them,” he said. “We cannot wait while the problem gets worse.”
He also wants to make sure constituents get clear information about what the commission is doing and how decisions will affect them.
“Then I will listen to their concerns,” Williams said. “Only then will I act.”
He also plans to seek input from District 2 residents about the funding formulas used for distributing county spending in the districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.