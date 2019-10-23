ATHENS — Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's termination of a Sheriff's Office investigator eight months after she had sued him is under review by county officials, according to court documents.
The lawsuit by fired investigator Leslie Ramsey claimed the Sheriff's Office's chief deputy, Fred Sloss, sexually assaulted her. Also named as defendants in the lawsuit were Blakely and the Limestone County Commission.
Blakely fired Ramsey on Sept. 24, and that decision is now under administrative review by the commission, according to a joint motion filed by all parties in the case in federal court.
The joint motion asked that deadlines for discovery, such as depositions and written questions, be extended. The motion said Ramsey intends to amend her complaint after the commission finishes its review of her termination. She contends that her firing and the “underlying rationale provided by Blakely, presents new issues for discovery that cannot be addressed before the current discovery cutoff.”
Limestone County Attorney Mark Maclin said in an email he couldn’t comment on any administrative review.
Also, the joint motion said that Blakely and Sloss had new lawyers, and “the current discovery deadline would provide them less than 30 days to address any discovery issues.”
The new attorneys representing Blakely and Sloss are Rick Howard and April McKay of the law firm Holtsford Gilliland Higgins Hitson & Howard in Montgomery, and Donald Rhea of Rhea, Boyd & Rhea in Gadsden.
“Because Ms. Ramsey is free to pursue the claims related to her recent discharge in a separate lawsuit, the joint motion is granted in part,” reads the order issued by U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon on Friday.
The judge extended the deadline for discovery by 60 days to Jan. 14, and the deadline for motions to dismiss or enter judgment in the case by 21 days, to Feb. 7. All other deadlines would remain the same, the judge ruled.
The joint motion had requested that the pretrial deadlines be pushed back 120 days.
In response to a public records request by The Decatur Daily for documents relating to Ramsey’s firing, Maclin said “no documents the County Commission has or may have concerning the employment of Leslie Ramsey will be produced or made available for viewing.
“In addition to other possible exceptions, such documents are excepted from disclosure as they contain sensitive personnel and personal information, and are subject to ongoing litigation concerning Ms. Ramsey’s employment in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office,” Maclin said in an emailed statement.
Blakely also declined on Monday to comment on Ramsey’s termination, saying, “We don’t discuss personnel matters.”
Evans Bailey, an attorney with Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, general counsel to the Alabama Press Association, said that "when a public body issues a blanket proclamation that all requested records are sensitive personnel records, it leaves the press and the public in the dark.
"Typically, items in personnel files like applications, reprimands, and disciplinary action notices are subject to disclosure absent some exception. Examples of sensitive personnel records that are excepted from disclosure include drug test results, medical histories, and confidential recommendations for employment.
"A blanket refusal to disclose gives the press and public no way of determining whether an exception does or does not exist."
Further, Bailey said there is no exception in the state Open Records Act that would prohibit disclosure of a public record "simply because it might be evidence in litigation.
"For instance, public records do not become non-disclosable even when they are turned over to a grand jury which meets and takes evidence in secret,” he said.
Ramsey had been an investigator at the Sheriff's Office since September 2007, according to her lawsuit.
“We believe (the termination) was unlawful, and Ms. Ramsey will appeal the decision,” Huntsville attorney Philip DeFatta said in an email last month. He and attorney Rebekah McKinney, also of the firm Watson McKinney, are representing Ramsey.
Ramsey’s lawsuit filed in January alleges Sloss inappropriately touched and propositioned her. Ramsey also claims that she was discriminated against because she is female, and that she was reprimanded and demoted for alleged minor infractions while male officers received no discipline for more serious misconduct.
Sloss, Blakely and the Limestone County Commission denied her allegations.
Blakely was arrested in August after his indictment on 13 theft and ethics counts by a Limestone County grand jury. He was released from Limestone County Jail on $49,000 bail.
Blakely, who started serving his 10th consecutive term as sheriff in January, has denied the charges through his attorneys.
The case against Blakely is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.