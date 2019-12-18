Their lives roiled by a storm for the second time in less than nine years, Tony and Cathie Morris returned to their southwest Limestone County house Tuesday and tried to salvage what they could.
They found a table and chairs, a floor lamp and other possessions in the debris left when high winds Monday night ripped the roof from their home of the last 28 years.
Though the tan brick walls were still standing, “they’ll probably fall before long,” Tony Morris said, as he removed the couple’s belongings from the home with the help of about 20 of his wife's co-workers and fellow members of Clements Baptist Church.
“By God’s grace, I’m here,” said Cathie Morris, who was at the home on Neely Hill Loop when the storm hit and received only a few bruises.
“Believe it or not, we were blessed,” said Tony Morris, who rushed home from his job in Hartselle when his wife called.
Cathie Morris was trying to reach a bathroom closet for shelter, but didn’t make it there before the ceiling was blown off.
“It just happened so fast,” she said. “I felt insulation from the attic falling around me.”
The April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak also had an impact on the family. Cathie Morris’ sister, Jan McElyea, 47, was one of 247 people killed statewide in that storm, found in her car behind a church on U.S. 31 near Tanner.
The National Weather Service hasn’t yet surveyed the Limestone County area to determine whether a tornado touched down there Monday, said Andrew Pritchett, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Huntsville. But, based on some of the observations, he said there were straight-line winds possibly ranging from 60 to 70 mph in the area. An EF-2 tornado hit the Town Creek area of Lawrence County, killing two.
Power outages were reported across Limestone County after the storm. Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said Tuesday morning that about 240 customers remained without power as Athens Utilities crews replaced 10 utility poles in the area of Cowford, Nuclear Plant and Neely roads. Power was expected to be restored to all customers by day's end.
Daphne Ellis, emergency management officer with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, said that, besides the damage to the Neely Hill Loop home, there were four outbuildings or barns damaged and about 10 homes had minor structural damage in the southwestern part of the county.
Thomas Jerome was on the way to his home on Moyers Road when he got a call there from his son, Eric, warning him of the approaching storm. As soon as he reached the house, he and his son headed for the basement.
“I heard a high-pitched sound, and I felt the house shudder,” Thomas Jerome said.
The storm destroyed a shop behind his home, scattering parts of it in his neighbors’ yards.
“If it had been 10 feet to the south, it would have gotten the house,” he said. The Ford Focus that Jerome was keeping in the shop for his nephew while he’s away at Advanced Individual Training with the Army wasn’t damaged, though.
“There wasn’t a scratch on it,” Jerome said.
Just down Moyers Road, Johnny and Dedra Carter heard about the threatening weather on TV reports and gathered in an in-ground storm shelter in their home, with their son, daughter-in-law, daughter and grandson.
“We could hear the wind picking up and popping sounds,” Johnny Carter said.
After the storm passed, they found the door of the attached garage crushed inward and an outside wall blown out into the yard.
Like the Morrises, they've been impacted previously by a storm. When a tornado struck Limestone County on April 28, 2014, and killed two people, the Carters were living in a mobile home on Seven Mile Post Road in Athens. The home was lifted up and flipped over before it was slammed back to the ground, leaving both of the Carters with broken ribs and other injuries.
“We lost everything we had,” he said. “But we’re survivors.”
