ATHENS — New Cut Road just west of Tillman Mill and Blackburn Road will be closed Wednesday for road repair.
Limestone County District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend said the stretch will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The road is northwest of Athens
