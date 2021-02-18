ATHENS — The Limestone County EMA office is warning motorists to avoid Easter Ferry Road between Shoals Creek Road and the intersections of Cabbage Ridge and Red Hill Hollow Road because of icing on the roadway.
Also late Thursday afternoon, the EMA office said the travel advisory for impassable roads remains in effect for the entire county because some roadways and bridges remain icy.
“Temperatures falling below freezing overnight and into Friday morning will cause these areas to refreeze,” the agency said in a release. “Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling, especially in the north and western areas of Limestone County.”
