ATHENS — Bell Road in District 3 of Limestone County will be closed until 2 p.m. today according to the Limestone Emergency Management Agency.
The EMA office said the closure near Zehner Road is to replace a cross drain.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the repair work is being conducted.
