As the Limestone County Schools superintendent prepares to leave for another job, the school board’s president expects members to vote on an interim superintendent at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Board President Bret McGill said the board could also decide on one of two proposals from the Alabama Association of School Boards to handle the search for a permanent superintendent.
The cost of the two proposals varies with the scope of work involved, but they both come in at less than $10,000, according to Gill. Board members will have a chance to review the packages over the weekend, he said.
Tom Sisk, 54, the superintendent of Limestone County Schools since 2012, accepted an offer last month to be director of schools with Bristol Tennessee City Schools. His last day with the Limestone County district is Oct. 31, and he’ll start his new job Nov. 4.
If an interim superintendent is named Tuesday, that individual wouldn’t take on those duties until Nov. 1, McGill said.
By state law, an interim superintendent can serve up to 180 days, according to the AASB.
“We’re looking for someone (for the interim job) who has served in an administrative role who’s familiar with our school system,” McGill said. “We’re investigating whether (potential candidates) are available and have an interest in serving as an interim superintendent.”
Board members, at a previous work session, discussed the options available to them in searching for a permanent district leader: hiring an external search firm like the AASB, conducting a search themselves or having the school board’s attorney, Lanier Ford, conduct the search.
McGill expects the permanent position to be advertised in November and December and interviews to take place in January and February, with a new superintendent named by March.
State law requires that the superintendent position be posted for 30 days, according to the AASB.
In another personnel matter, McGill also expects the board to vote Tuesday on an interim principal at Tanner Elementary.
“We’ll name an interim and use our same process to fill that position,” he said. “We don’t want to wait for a new superintendent to make that decision.”
The Decatur school board voted last month to hire Tanner Elementary Principal Angela Barnes as the new principal at Julian Harris Elementary School. She starts Nov. 1.
Barnes has been the Tanner Elementary principal for the last three years.
Limestone County Schools said Barnes’ pay at Tanner was $84,774.
She will be paid between $87,009 and $99,343, Decatur City Schools Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples said earlier this month. She said the system will verify Barnes’ experience and set her pay accordingly.
