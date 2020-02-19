ATHENS — The Limestone County school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to offer the county's superintendent position to the superintendent of Effingham County Schools in Georgia.
The board authorized, 7-0, its attorney, Taylor Brooks, to negotiate a salary and contract with Charles “Randy” Shearouse, of Springfield, Georgia, who was also an elementary and high school principal in the Effingham County system. He has been superintendent there for the past 15 years.
Board of Education President Bret McGill said after Tuesday night's meeting that Shearouse oversaw the Effingham district in its growth from about the same number of students that Limestone now has (about 9,600) to around 14,000.
“We think his leadership is going to be what Limestone County needs” during a time of growth, McGill said.
Board member Ronald Christ, who nominated Shearouse for superintendent, noted Shearouse's experience as a teacher, principal and school administrator. Over the 15 years Shearouse served as superintendent, graduation rates in the school system increased from 69.4 % to 96.1%, he said.
“I enthusiastically support” Shearouse, Christ said.
“He seems to think outside the box,” said board member Earl Glaze, adding that Shearouse was instrumental in the purchase of a farm that students were involved in operating.
Shearouse is energetic, Glaze said, and will “bring good things to the system.”
Another board member, Charles Shoulders Jr., said it “speaks well of a person” who has had such a long tenure with the same district.
Interviews with the five finalists for the superintendent job wrapped up last week.
The Alabama Association of School Boards, which was hired to assist the board in its search, recommended the finalists from a pool of 25 applicants.
Shearouse succeeds Tom Sisk, the district’s superintendent since 2012, who retired from the district in October to start a new job as director of schools for Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools.
Charles Michael “Mike” Owens, a retired Limestone County Schools administrator and teacher, has been the interim superintendent.
Shearouse received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Georgia Southern University, a specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia Southern, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Capella University.
