Limestone County Board of Education members, troubled by recently released standardized test scores, are considering independent learning programs that are more focused on the needs of their students than state programs such as those established by the 2019 Literacy Act.
Bret McGill, who represents District 2, said the social and economic diversity throughout counties and school districts in Alabama means independent programs specifically designed for the unique challenges of a geographical area would improve learning in courses such as math, reading, and science.
“I am a big advocate for local control — and I don’t mean that I don’t need the state to be involved — but I’m not sure folks that are in Montgomery really understand,” McGill said. “I don’t think you can compare Limestone County to the rest of the school systems in the state.”
District 1 board member Charles Shoulders said COVID-19 has disrupted learning to the point that more focused programs are needed.
“This pandemic and virtual schooling, some of our kids haven’t gotten into the routine of getting back into the classroom,” Shoulders said. “Our administrators have been having a tough time trying to navigate this whole system. We’re experiencing problems we have never had to experience before.”
Limestone County Schools tested 43.5% proficient in English Language Arts and 20.7% proficient in math, lower than the state average of 45.4% proficient in ELA and 22% proficient in math.
“We hear that same story every year of ‘this is where we’re at,’" said Earl Glaze, who represents District 7. “We need to be presented an actual plan of how to improve our students' test scores.”
School districts in the state have implemented independent programs in the past, according to Michael Sibley, director of communications for the State Department of Education.
“We encourage that kind of creativity and innovation in our school districts,” Sibley said. “Very few (programs) are one size fits all. Most of them require some independent adjustment or looking at it through a particular lens to be able to solve issues in that particular school or school system.”
Glaze said he would support independent programs in his school district if he knew it would improve grades and test scores.
“If we can come up with our own program that is more rigorous than the state programs, where the kids can better understand it, then yes I’m definitely for it,” Glaze said.
McGill said standardized testing should also be left up to local districts.
“This whole state testing and the number of days that is required to educate our students, I think some of those things need to be left up to local control,” McGill said.
Sibley said schools are welcome to employ their own independent programs and finance them with state allocations or local funds.
“There are restrictions on what (the schools) can spend federal funds on, but the money that comes to them from the state is their money,” Sibley said.
Shoulders said he wanted to look beyond Alabama and research how schools in other states are utilizing independent programs.
“Wherever we can find help to educate these kids,” Shoulders said. “We can go over into Georgia, we can go over into the Carolinas because the education system in those states, they are prepared, they have already seen this situation and resolved the situation and they have specialists there that we can contact and connect with virtually and those kids can sit in school and can get instructions from wherever these people are.”
Sibley said that in addition to implementing their own programs, school districts like Limestone County are wise to seek help from other districts, in and out of the state, that have had success with learning programs.
“That is definitely doable,” Sibley said. “If I saw another city that looked like mine in its demographics and socio-economic setting and they’re constantly getting good marks on all their assessments, I’d be eager to go over there and see what they’re doing.”
