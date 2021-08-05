ATHENS — Limestone County Schools students riding the bus will be required to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the system announced Thursday afternoon. However, masks will not be mandatory in school buildings, but are highly recommended.
No other area school system has made masks mandatory.
“We feel we have implemented prevention strategies to safely open our schools for in-person instruction,” Superintendent Randy Shearouse said in a news release.
The school system said individuals will not need to quarantine if they meet the 3 feet or more social distancing guidance and all individuals in contact are wearing a mask. Students and employees who are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID will not need to quarantine.
Students and employees who test positive or are diagnosed with COVID will need to isolate for 10 days, the school system said.
