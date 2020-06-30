Limestone County Schools is offering free meals in July at two schools to anyone 18 years and under.
The meals will be provided from Monday through July 30, Mondays through Thursdays, with drive-thru pickup only. The breakfast pickup will be from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Sugar Creek Elementary at 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road in Lester, and Tanner High at 12060 Sommers Road in Tanner.
The Thursday pickup will include three additional breakfast and lunch meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Children don’t have to be present.
The meals are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.
