LESTER — The old Owens Elementary School in Lester looked like a high-tech industry last week, with more than 40 robots scurrying through classrooms as they performed their programmed tasks.
But these robots were not programmed by scientists, but by 85 middle school students from all eight elementary schools and six high schools in the county. The students constructed them as part of the district’s first middle school robotics camp, which was held Monday through Friday last week.
Janie Smith, a math specialist at East Limestone High, and Melanie Perry, a gifted specialist at the same school, said they wanted to enhance STEM learning in every school by hosting the weeklong camp.
“I was hired as a math specialist in November and we’re just trying to generate mathematics and science and all of those subjects that interest and create some excitement for the students,” Smith said.
The students paired up in teams of two to build their robots.
Perry said they wanted to show students that mathematics can be applied in a variety of ways by introducing them to robotic science.
“When they think about mathematics, they think, ‘Oh, you’ve got to sit down with a worksheet or a textbook,’ and that’s not the case,” Perry said. “You’re using mathematics the whole time that you’re programming and using robotics.”
Bus transportation and a breakfast and lunch were provided to the students during the camp. The robots were constructed with LEGO building blocks, just like the robots that compete in the national LEGO League Robotics middle school competitions.
“LEGO league is the league all middle school students compete in,” Perry said.
Jack Riddle, who will be going into sixth grade at Ardmore High, designed and built a robot that has a distance sensor installed that detects the distance of an object from another object or obstacle.
Jacob Winfield and Bryant Gray, going into sixth grades at East Limestone and Clements High, constructed a robot with a hammer-type mechanism that moves up and down while the robot travels along the floor.
A robot resembling a tank rolled on treads and had a turret gun and satellite attached that students programmed to move left and right. East Limestone eighth graders Slevin Jones and Tony Morelli built this robot.
“We modeled it after an M1 Abrams tank,” Jones said.
Jones said it was a challenge to code their robot to activate all of its features.
“We had to get the (motion) sensors to work and we had to get the wheels to turn correctly and get the gun on the back to work,” Jones said.
Morelli said they began building the robot Thursday and completed it Friday.
Clements High senior Ethan Dorning assisted with the camp and taught the students programming. He said he is the lead programmer for Rockets Team 34, a robotics team at the Limestone County Career Technical Center that competes in the high-school level FIRST Robotics competitions.
“Whenever they need help with programming, I figure out ways where I can simplify it for them and make it less cluttered and messy,” Dorning said. “Maybe teach them some of the principles of programming.”
Dorning recounted teaching other students how to change a coding message to make their robot perform different maneuvers.
“They had an ‘attack’ message which is actually easy to get the right way, but maybe they used something in an unnecessary way so I cleaned it up and explained it in a different way,” Dorning said.
Smith and Perry, who secured a federal grant for the camp, said they expect another good turnout next summer.
“We sent home letters to the parents asking how their child felt about the camp and almost every one of them wrote back that their child wants to come back next year,” Perry said.
