Samuel Isley, the executive director of human resources of Limestone County Schools, has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, the school district said, and a Birmingham attorney representing him called the measure “punitive.”
The school board will conduct “an internal investigation concerning Dr. Isley and his employment,” said a release from the school system on Monday.
Isley has been employed by the Limestone County Board of Education since September 2018.
“Due to this ongoing investigation no further details can be shared at this time,” according to the release.
In an emailed statement on behalf of Isley, Birmingham attorney Shane Sears said that the action to place Isley on paid leave “was allegedly not punitive. Clearly, it was punitive.”
“The Limestone County School Board issued a public statement telling the world Dr. Isley was being placed on administrative leave, that within itself is punitive in nature and affects Dr. Isley’s reputation in the education community,” according to the statement. The statement said that Isley was escorted from the building by law enforcement and “visually searched” as he removed his personal property from a county vehicle.
“Dr. Isley has not been charged with any crime,” the statement said.
The statement said that the Alabama State Department of Education will be contacted to determine if a takeover of the school system is warranted “due to the poor leadership being shown at top levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.