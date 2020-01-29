Samuel Isley, the executive director of human resources of Limestone County Schools, has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, the school district said Monday, and an attorney representing him called the measure “punitive.”
Bret McGill, the president of the Limestone County school board, declined to comment Tuesday because it’s a personnel matter.
“The superintendent acts as an agent of the board,” and it will be the responsibility of Interim Superintendent Charles Michael “Mike” Owens to “gather the facts and make a recommendation (to the board) based on those facts," McGill said. “We are not involved in the investigation."
Isley has been employed by the Limestone County Board of Education since September 2018, said a statement released by the school system Monday.
Birmingham attorney Shane Sears, who is representing Isley, said in a statement on behalf of his client that "clearly, it was punitive" to place him on administrative leave.
Sears said that the school system's statement issued Monday “telling the world Dr. Isley was being placed on administrative leave, that within itself is punitive in nature and affects Dr. Isley’s reputation in the education community.”
According to Sears’ statement, Isley was escorted from the building by law enforcement and “visually searched” as he removed his personal property from a county vehicle.
Sears said Tuesday that “no reason whatsoever” has been given for Isley being placed on leave.
“There has been no arrest, no inference of an arrest of my client,” Sears said, adding that the move is “based on some insinuation.”
He referred to comments in a published report in The Athens News Courier, quoting Owens: "We're trying to get to the root of anything that's being insinuated and make certain we do it in such a manner and way that it doesn't impact the system or employee."
On Tuesday, Owens said, “As (in) most items dealing with students and personnel, we deal with privacy issues. We have acknowledged that Dr. Isley has been placed on administrative leave. That is my only comment at this time.”
Sears said, “We’ve got to get (Isley) back to work. That’s the next step. We are demanding that he return” to his job. “It’s a matter of when the school board’s going to allow that.”
Owens, a former longtime Limestone County Schools administrator and teacher, was named interim superintendent in October. On Monday, the board interviewed the first of five finalists for the superintendent job, to succeed former superintendent Tom Sisk.
The Alabama Association of School Boards was hired to assist the school board in the superintendent search.
