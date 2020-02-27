ATHENS — Limestone County Schools Human Resources Director Samuel Mark Isley will resign under a settlement agreement with the school board.
During a meeting Wednesday night, the school board voted to authorize its interim superintendent to sign the agreement.
Isley sued the board and others after he was placed on paid administrative leave a month ago.
Under the terms of the settlement, interim Superintendent Michael Owens will withdraw his motion to terminate Isley's employment on March 10, and Isley will resign his employment effective May 31 and remain on paid administrative leave until then.
Taylor Brooks, the board’s attorney, explained the terms of the agreement during the special called meeting.
Brooks said the agreement is in the best interest of the board. It avoids a lengthy and potentially expensive lawsuit that could cost the school system thousands of dollars and divert time and attention of employees from serving students, he said, and provides “closure” to the situation so the board can make plans for the future.
“The settlement allows Dr. (Randy) Shearouse to begin his service as superintendent without having a contentious lawsuit” draining his time and energy, Taylor said.
Last week, the board agreed to offer the superintendent job to Shearouse.
“I think these benefits outweigh the cost of extending the employment of an employee two and a half months,” Brooks said.
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool, who was presiding over Isley’s case, ordered last week that the parties involved enter into settlement negotiations, and on Tuesday the judge said he was notified the “case was successfully mediated and has settled.”
Taylor said the lawsuit is still pending and hasn’t yet been dismissed. Both parties will now file a stipulation of dismissal with the court, and the court will enter an order dismissing the case, he said. Taylor said that could happen by today or soon after.
Isley, who was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 27, had sued the school board, its president Bret McGill and Owens, claiming, among other charges, that he was retaliated against for taking part in an investigation involving the misuse of state and federal funds.
In the lawsuit, filed in Montgomery Circuit Court, he said he was placed on leave without being informed the reason for that action. The complaint included charges of libel/slander, conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.