ATHENS — Limestone County Schools is holding a job fair on Monday in an effort to find additional staff for the 2021-2022 school year.
The event will be in the new gymnasium at East Limestone High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Administrators and transportation and child nutrition program personnel will field questions from interested persons. Job candidates are asked to bring a resume.
A list of LCS jobs is at lcsk12.org/jobpostings.
