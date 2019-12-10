Due to the threat of winter weather, all Limestone County Schools will dismiss early today. Elementary schools will close at 1 p.m. and high schools will close at 1:20 p.m.
The Limestone County Board of Education still plans to hold its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m., and it has been moved to the Limestone County Courthouse Annex at 100 S. Clinton St. in Athens.
